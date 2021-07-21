The Real Meaning Behind Lorde's 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Music sensation Lorde is becoming the songstress of the summer. In June, per Pitchfork, Lorde announced in a newsletter that she'd be releasing a new album titled "Solar Power" on August 20, 2021. The album will be her third studio release after a four-year music break. Throughout the album-making process, Lorde deliberately stepped away from social media and spent more time outdoors, which gave her lots of songwriting inspiration.

In her newsletter, Lorde said the forthcoming album "is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors." She further emphasized that she wants the album "to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again."

After releasing the title track on the same day she published her newsletter, Lorde has shared her second single from "Solar Power." Find out the meaning behind "Stoned at the Nail Salon" below.