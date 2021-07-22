Sylvester Stallone Reveals What He Wishes His Daughters Would Stop Doing
Sylvester Stallone is one of the most well-known actors in the industry. Fans follow his every move, especially on social media. The "Rocky" actor loves to share glimpses of his life with fans on his Instagram page, and we're not going to lie, we love to follow along, too. Whether he is promoting a film, mingling with fans, or posing with his beautiful family, it's easy to see that fans love to keep up with Sly because his page boasts over 13.5 million followers.
The actor never shies away from raving over his three beautiful daughters, who are frequent figures on his page and also happen to have big followings of their own. "Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!" he wrote in a June 15 Instagram post that included a shot of him, his wife, Jennifer Stallone, and their three daughters Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone.
In May, he shared another post to honor Scarlet's birthday. "Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET, you are talented, humble and Generous to all," the actor wrote. "We love you beyond words." Most know him for roles like "Rocky" and "Rambo," but his girls just know him as dear old dad. In late July, Sylvester Stallone shared another photo of himself and his daughters and asked them to stop doing something very specific. Keep scrolling to find out what Sly wants his three beautiful girls to stop doing. We'll give you a hint... it's probably not what you think.
Sylvester Stallone's family is stunning
In Sylvester Stallone's Instagram share, the actor stood in the middle of the shot with his daughter Sophia Stallone to his left and Sistine and Scarlet Stallone to his right. The group was all smiles, and Sylvester dressed casually in a navy t-shirt and a pair of jeans. The actor's daughters were a little dressier than their father, with Sophia in a black leather dress and Scarlet in a two-piece set. Sistine opted for a tight-fitting green dress that she paired with a gold belt. The star accompanied his post with a caption while admitting that he wanted his girls to stop growing so tall. "I am a very, very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy," he wrote in the caption. "Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol."
It's no surprise that fans loved the most recent update to Sylvester's Instagram page. "You have a beautiful family that has an amazing future," one fan commented alongside a trio of red hearts. "How beautiful this family is sensational, beautiful and incredible, an example of union and talent for the arts @officialslystallone good day" another fan commented while reminding Sly to "Keep Punching."
"They are beautiful and smart, and they love their parents. A huge blessing! Well done, Sly and Jennifer," one more applauded. While they may be a little taller than their dear old dad, there's no doubt the Stallone family has some great genetics.