Sylvester Stallone Reveals What He Wishes His Daughters Would Stop Doing

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most well-known actors in the industry. Fans follow his every move, especially on social media. The "Rocky" actor loves to share glimpses of his life with fans on his Instagram page, and we're not going to lie, we love to follow along, too. Whether he is promoting a film, mingling with fans, or posing with his beautiful family, it's easy to see that fans love to keep up with Sly because his page boasts over 13.5 million followers.

The actor never shies away from raving over his three beautiful daughters, who are frequent figures on his page and also happen to have big followings of their own. "Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!" he wrote in a June 15 Instagram post that included a shot of him, his wife, Jennifer Stallone, and their three daughters Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone.

In May, he shared another post to honor Scarlet's birthday. "Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET, you are talented, humble and Generous to all," the actor wrote. "We love you beyond words." Most know him for roles like "Rocky" and "Rambo," but his girls just know him as dear old dad. In late July, Sylvester Stallone shared another photo of himself and his daughters and asked them to stop doing something very specific. Keep scrolling to find out what Sly wants his three beautiful girls to stop doing. We'll give you a hint... it's probably not what you think.