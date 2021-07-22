What Does Mark Ronson Really Think About Amy Winehouse 10 Years After Her Death
British-American DJ, producer, and songwriter Mark Ronson has a résumé that many could dream of. Along with working with the likes of Lily Allen, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga, he also worked alongside deceased music icon Amy Winehouse for a number of hits released in the 2000s.
One of Winehouse's signature singles, "Rehab," was produced by Ronson and earned the duo a Grammy Award for Record of the Year. The song was taken from Winehouse's legendary 2006 sophomore record "Back To Black," which also took home a golden trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Other tracks Ronson produced on the album included "You Know I'm No Good," "Love Is A Losing Game," "Wake Up Alone," "He Can Only Hold Her," and the album's title track. When it came down to releasing Ronson's second studio album "Version" in 2007, Winehouse repaid the favor and sang a cover of The Zutons' song "Valerie." According to The Official Charts, the single peaked at No. 2 in the U.K., becoming her highest entry in the country.
Winehouse tragically died at 27 years old at her home in Camden due to alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011. With the 10-year anniversary of her death coming up, Ronson shared some words about the legendary singer. Keep reading to find out what he had to say.
Mark Ronson's work with Amy Winehouse will likely remain 'unrivaled'
In a new interview with Radio Times (per Daily Mail), Mark Ronson discussed Amy Winehouse's legacy ahead of the 10th anniversary of her death. When asked if the "You Know I'm No Good" hitmaker was his greatest collaboration, he admitted he can't say that. "That's not just being diplomatic, because there are so many," Ronson explained. "Crazily, Amy and I only spent 10 days in the studio — 14, tops. But that is the music I made that reached and maybe affected the most people."
"I imagine more people will hear 'Uptown Funk,' but there was something about Amy — and partly, obviously, because she died tragically way too early," he continued, adding, "She touched people and there's a special place people hold for her. So that will probably be unrivaled by anything else I work on." As of this writing, Ronson has won seven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award, per IMDb. With that being said, he doesn't believe he would have become so established if it wasn't for the success Winehouse achieved with the material he produced for her. "Maybe without coming across this gigantic talent who inspired and pushed me, I might not be here talking to you now," Ronson said.
As previously reported, a documentary created by Winehouse's goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield, will feature the singer opening up about the heartache she dealt with. The film is set to premiere on July 26.