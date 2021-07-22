What Does Mark Ronson Really Think About Amy Winehouse 10 Years After Her Death

British-American DJ, producer, and songwriter Mark Ronson has a résumé that many could dream of. Along with working with the likes of Lily Allen, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga, he also worked alongside deceased music icon Amy Winehouse for a number of hits released in the 2000s.

One of Winehouse's signature singles, "Rehab," was produced by Ronson and earned the duo a Grammy Award for Record of the Year. The song was taken from Winehouse's legendary 2006 sophomore record "Back To Black," which also took home a golden trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Other tracks Ronson produced on the album included "You Know I'm No Good," "Love Is A Losing Game," "Wake Up Alone," "He Can Only Hold Her," and the album's title track. When it came down to releasing Ronson's second studio album "Version" in 2007, Winehouse repaid the favor and sang a cover of The Zutons' song "Valerie." According to The Official Charts, the single peaked at No. 2 in the U.K., becoming her highest entry in the country.

Winehouse tragically died at 27 years old at her home in Camden due to alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011. With the 10-year anniversary of her death coming up, Ronson shared some words about the legendary singer. Keep reading to find out what he had to say.