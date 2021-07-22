The Real Reason Emily Blunt Ghosted Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt have teamed up for what's expected to be another Disney hit at the box office, "Jungle Cruise." The upcoming movie, based on the attraction at the Disney Parks, has been in the works since 2004 (per The Hollywood Reporter), with Johnson — already an established Disney actor — as the obvious choice to lead the film. Little did fans know it was the actor himself that wanted Emily Blunt to co-star beside him, with Johnson revealing just how much of a fan he was of Blunt.
"I had always admired her as an actor," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But also when I would watch her on talk shows, she had this personality that was effervescent, that was cool and very, very charming."
Unfortunately for Johnson, Blunt wasn't too into the idea of hopping onto "Jungle Cruise," telling the outlet at the time of being sent the script she refused to read it. The "Devil Wears Prada" actor had wrapped her 2018 Disney movie "Mary Poppins Returns," as well as the horror film, "A Quiet Place," and was simply hoping for a break. That's when Johnson stepped in, practically begging Blunt to join the film. Only problem? Blunt ghosted him.
Emily Blunt joked that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is 'so sensitive'
As the story goes, Jaume Collet-Serra, director of "Jungle Cruise," took it upon himself to hand deliver the script for the Disney film to Emily Blunt's home in New York City. And Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who had already been picked to star in the film, decided to reach out to the star as well.
Back in 2017, Johnson filmed a short video asking Blunt to join the project, and he sent it with the director to show Blunt. "I must have shot it about five or six times because I had not communicated with Emily yet," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had not even met her. And I wanted to let her know via this video just how important she was to this movie and how I only wanted her in this movie. And it was great. And I ... I actually never heard again from Emily. Didn't respond at all. Just ghosted me."
In the interview with THR, Blunt laughed off the story, revealing she "thought the video was sweet. Didn't know [Johnson was] going to be so sensitive." The outlet called the ghosting situation a "misunderstanding" due to their different personalities ("her British reserve versus his wrestling-ring-decibel enthusiasm"), and clearly, it all worked out. Despite never responding to the actor, Blunt eventually read the script and joined the Disney film with the little help of a big paycheck, THR noted.