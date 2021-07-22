The Real Reason Emily Blunt Ghosted Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt have teamed up for what's expected to be another Disney hit at the box office, "Jungle Cruise." The upcoming movie, based on the attraction at the Disney Parks, has been in the works since 2004 (per The Hollywood Reporter), with Johnson — already an established Disney actor — as the obvious choice to lead the film. Little did fans know it was the actor himself that wanted Emily Blunt to co-star beside him, with Johnson revealing just how much of a fan he was of Blunt.

"I had always admired her as an actor," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But also when I would watch her on talk shows, she had this personality that was effervescent, that was cool and very, very charming."

Unfortunately for Johnson, Blunt wasn't too into the idea of hopping onto "Jungle Cruise," telling the outlet at the time of being sent the script she refused to read it. The "Devil Wears Prada" actor had wrapped her 2018 Disney movie "Mary Poppins Returns," as well as the horror film, "A Quiet Place," and was simply hoping for a break. That's when Johnson stepped in, practically begging Blunt to join the film. Only problem? Blunt ghosted him.