What We Know About Tinashe's New Album

It might be hard to believe, but Tinashe has been active on the music scene for a whole decade now. The "All Hands On Deck" hitmaker has quite the résumé and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to releasing bops.

As of this writing, Tinashe has dropped four studio albums — "Aquarius," "Nightride," "Joyride," and "Songs for You," per Billboard. Her breakthrough single "2 On," featuring rapper ScHoolboy Q has been certified platinum in the U.S. by RIAA after selling over 1 million copies in the country alone. Tinashe's list of collabs is endless and she has worked with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. In 2015, she teamed up with Chance The Rapper for "All My Friends," while featuring on Britney Spears' song "Slumber Party" the following year. Most recently, Tinashe appeared on Cheat Codes' new banger "Lean on Me."

The recurring "Two And a Half Men" actor has been on a creative roll recently and has announced a new album that is bound to be filled with more anthems. Keep reading to find out more.