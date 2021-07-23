What Happened At Prince George's Birthday Party?

Prince George celebrated his eighth birthday on July 22, 2021. In honor of his big day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new photo of their eldest son, as is tradition, on social media. The Instagram post featured a smiling George wearing a blue and orange striped shirt and a pair of dark blue shorts. His mother snapped the pic, and credited herself with such in the caption of the photo, which was uploaded one day before George's actual birthday.

A source told Us Weekly that George has a "wonderful" time celebrating his special day with his family, including his mom and dad, and his two younger siblings. George's birthday had a bit of a theme, with his parents presenting him with a football cake (here in the U.S., it would be called a soccer cake). Of course, the world found out just how big of a soccer fan George is when he attended a Euro 2020 game with his parents back in June, according to People magazine. The threesome seemed to have the best time, and George was seen cheering for Team England as they defeated Germany 2-0.

Aside from his super cool cake, George "received lots of lovely presents — a nature explorer set and a cool watch!" Us Weekly's source explained. The young prince also had a bit of a surprise guest who popped in to say hello — and he received one very special gift. Keep reading to find out more.