Thomas Markle Is Asking Queen Elizabeth To Do This

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has been giving interviews about his daughter and her family for years. The two had a falling out after Thomas lied to his daughter about having a relationship with the press, and Meghan hasn't spoken to him since — and this was before she married Prince Harry, according to Harper's Bazaar. However, rather than discontinuing his contact with the media, Thomas has actually given more interviews, and has said that he will continue to do so until his daughter speaks to him, according to the Guardian. Despite staying true to his word, Thomas hasn't heard from Meghan at all.

In July 2021, Thomas did another interview, this time with Fox News. During the sit-down, Thomas said that he plans to file a petition within the California court system, in hopes that he will be granted permission to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet Diana, both of whom he's never met. In that same interview, Thomas made a very specific request from no one other than Queen Elizabeth. Keep reading to find out what Thomas is asking the queen to do.