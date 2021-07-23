The Real Reason Kevin Hart Declined An Offer To Travel In Space

For those interested in all things extraterrestrial (or you're generally tired of existing on Earth), a trip to space sounds like a dream. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos turned his dream into reality when he completed a historic flight to outer space alongside his brother Mark on July 20. Joining the Bezos brothers is the record-breaking duo of the oldest and youngest person to ever fly into space: Wally Funk, an 82-year-old man, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen. The voyage to the edge of space was the first human space flight for Blue Origin, Bezos' aerospace manufacturing and space flight company established in 2000 (via People).

According to Bezos, the space flight forged several bonding moments between himself and his younger brother. "We had a couple of those moments," the Amazon founder said during their interview with "CBS This Morning" shortly after landing on Tuesday. "We had about, I don't know, 25 minutes on the ground, with the crew capsules sealed. So it's just the four of us in there, and my brother and I, we picked seats so that we could see each other from our seats ... We had some really good, quality time there."

Suborbital flights seem to be growing popular among the rich and wealthy, but there's one celeb who isn't sold on the idea of galactic travel just yet: Kevin Hart. Here's why the comedian declined an offer to travel to outer space.