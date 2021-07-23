Lil Uzi Vert's Latest Purchase Is Turning Heads

Lil Uzi Vert is no stranger to insane purchases, but his latest one may be the most shocking yet — even more than the $24 million he dropped on a pink diamond, which he proceeded to have implanted in the middle of forehead.

Though Uzi's net worth of $16 million is definitely impressive, it just wasn't enough to buy the diamond in cash. In fact, the rapper admitted that it took him a couple of years to pay it off. "I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," he tweeted in January. "This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face." For whatever reason, Uzi removed the diamond from his forehead (or, as some experts suggest, his body may have rejected it).

The rapper isn't afraid to spend a fortune on his loved ones, either. Uzi's current girlfriend, JT from City Girls, once revealed that their first real date consisted of a shopping spree at the Louis Vuitton store and a bag full of cash... and a Taco Bell meal to keep things humble. "I could only fit $30,000 [cash into my purse] and I was so mad," she said on "Respectfully Justin."

But now, Lil Uzi Vert has his eye on another, much more extravagant (and expensive) purchase. And it's truly out of this world.