Lil Uzi Vert's Latest Purchase Is Turning Heads
Lil Uzi Vert is no stranger to insane purchases, but his latest one may be the most shocking yet — even more than the $24 million he dropped on a pink diamond, which he proceeded to have implanted in the middle of forehead.
Though Uzi's net worth of $16 million is definitely impressive, it just wasn't enough to buy the diamond in cash. In fact, the rapper admitted that it took him a couple of years to pay it off. "I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," he tweeted in January. "This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face." For whatever reason, Uzi removed the diamond from his forehead (or, as some experts suggest, his body may have rejected it).
The rapper isn't afraid to spend a fortune on his loved ones, either. Uzi's current girlfriend, JT from City Girls, once revealed that their first real date consisted of a shopping spree at the Louis Vuitton store and a bag full of cash... and a Taco Bell meal to keep things humble. "I could only fit $30,000 [cash into my purse] and I was so mad," she said on "Respectfully Justin."
But now, Lil Uzi Vert has his eye on another, much more extravagant (and expensive) purchase. And it's truly out of this world.
Lil Uzi Vert may become the first human to own a planet
Lil Uzi Vert is in the process of becoming the owner of WASP-127b — a "gas giant" discovered in 2016 that is larger than Jupiter. "Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet – just a heads up," Grimes tweeted on July 22. Uzi clarified the news himself. "I tried 2 surprise everyone," he replied. "still working on it." "Documentation almost complete for @LILUZIVERT to legally claim wasp-127b – this is huge!" Grimes continued. She also congratulated Uzi for being the "first human to legally own a planet." (The artists have talked big plans on Twitter before.)
However, claiming ownership over WASP-127b may not be that easy. "No legal ownership framework or regulated Earth-based exchange currently exists for the purchase of exoplanetary assets," Yale astronomy professor Gregory Laughlin told Rolling Stone. "At present, any purchase (either for investment or speculative purposes) would need to be arranged through an off-Earth venue," he continued. Whether Uzi is the planet's legal owner or not, what's certain is that he won't be able to "move in" anytime soon.
" ... Keep in mind that the planet's proximity to its host star renders it uninhabitable to carbon-based life," Laughlin explained. Still, the professor thinks that Uzi's potential purchase may have been a steal. "I would expect that other recently detected extrasolar planets, including Proxima b and Kepler 186-f, would likely command much higher prices than WASP-127b, potentially making it a bargain for a first-time planet buyer."