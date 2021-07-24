If Thomas Markle Takes Meghan Markle To Court, He Will Likely Lose. Here's Why

Thomas Markle revealed that he is planning to file a petition within the California court system because he wants to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet Diana. The news came by way of an interview with Fox News in which Thomas said that he's ready to take his daughter, Meghan Markle, to court. "I will be petitioning the California courts for the right to see my grandchildren in the very near future," he told the outlet.

Thomas and Meghan haven't spoken since 2018. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Meghan said that she cut her father out of her life for the safety of her family after he lied to her about his relationship with the press, according to CBS News. Since that time, Thomas has continued giving interviews and speaking out about his daughter, hoping that she will respond to him. So far, however, that hasn't happened. If anything, it has pushed Meghan further away, as evidenced by the fact that Thomas has never even met his grandchildren — and he desperately seems to wants to.

So, if Thomas does file a petition in hopes of seeing his grandchildren, will he win? Keep reading to find out.