Why Meghan Markle's Being Blamed For The Fallout With Her Father

Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle, have been at odds since 2018. At that time, Meghan talked to her father about his relationship with the press, and he told her that he had "absolutely not" been speaking with the media, according to CBS News. Turns out, he lied. "He wasn't able to [tell me the truth]. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother," Meghan said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. From then on, Meghan cut her father out of her life completely in an effort to ensure the safety and the privacy of her family.

Over the past few years, Thomas has given several interviews in hopes that his daughter will come around. "Well, basically what I do, because I haven't heard from them, is I'll do a story for the press. If I don't hear from them in 30 days, then I'll do another story for the press," Thomas told Good Morning Britain back in March. "And I've yet to hear from them," he said. Thomas has never met his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet Diana, which is something that he wants so badly, he told Fox News that he's willing to take his daughter to court to obtain visitation rights.

In July 2021, a Markle family source spoke with Fox News about Meghan and her father, and placed the blame of their soured relationship squarely on the Duchess of Sussex's shoulders. Read on to find out why.