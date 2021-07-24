The Sha'Carri Richardson Situation Is Still Raising Eyebrows. Here's Why

The 2021 Tokyo Olympic games are well underway, and people are still reeling at Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension after the sprinter failed a drug test scoring her personal best at the Olympic trials. Per The Athletic, Richardson tested positive for THC — a chemical found in cannabis and marijuana — after she competed at the Olympic trials on June 8. The United States Anti-Doping Agency suspended Richardson for 30 days on June 28 and meant that she could not participate in the Olympic 100-meter event, which starts on July 30 with heats. Richardson may be eligible to participate in the 4x100 meter relay later in the Games — if she is named to the U.S. team, according to the outlet.

At the time, Richardson accepted the suspension and blamed her cannabis use as a way to cope with the unexpected death of her biological mother a week before Olympic trials began, per NBC. She apologized to her fans, family, and sponsors during the interview, saying, "I greatly apologize if I let you guys down, and I did." However, Richardson vowed that another suspension "will never happen again," and she'd be ready to compete after her sanctions are lifted.

Days after the Olympic games started, Richardson's suspension is still generating a lot of discussion. Find out why people are defending her below.