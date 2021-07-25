What Is The Royal Family's Biggest Fear Regarding Harry's New Book?

Prince Harry has proven time and time again that he is not afraid to speak out against the royal family, and with his latest book deal, his royal relatives may be more concerned than ever before.

It all started in January 2020 when Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced that they would "step back" from the royal family. They relocated to California, and since then, they have been locking down some pretty big work deals, proving that they are doing pretty well without any royal money or financial support. Things quickly took a turn for the dramatic when Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, in which they shared some pretty shocking details about their lives as royals. From calling out the royal family for racism, to Harry admitting that he thinks his father and brother are "trapped" in the royal system (via People), it became clear that the prince was not shying away from speaking out about his experiences.

Since the Oprah interview, tensions had seemingly calmed down slightly between Harry and his family, with the prince returning home multiple times in 2021, for Prince Philip's funeral and for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. Then, news dropped that Harry would be releasing a memoir, which is set to drop sometime in 2022 (via Town & Country). And, as it turns out, the royal family may have one big fear about Harry's pending book. Keep reading to learn what it is.