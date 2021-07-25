How Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Renew Their Campaign Against The UK Media?

It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not fans of the tabloids. It's also no secret that the British tabloids love the royal family. As CBS News points out, the royal family "sells papers." Moreover, former editor of The Sun Kelvin MacKenzie told CBS that people seem to like the negative stories when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex. "I think the way she is reported [on] is done in a manner which is to make her look bad. Because people want that," he said. This, of course, has caused numerous problems for Harry and Meghan.

During the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, Harry discussed a conversation that he had with an unnamed individual in which he revealed how he truly feels about the UK media. "I stopped him and said, 'The U.K. is not bigoted. The UK press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids," he said, according to The Wrap. This was one of the many reasons that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to leave the UK. Even since moving to the U.S., Harry and Meghan have been quick to fight back on negative or false narratives in the press, even threatening lawsuits when necessary — such as the one brought against BBC News for publishing false information about whether or not Harry asked his grandmother's permission to name his daughter Lilibet Diana, according to Newsweek.

In July 2021, a new campaign has reignited the couple's campaign against the UK media. Read on for more.