Prince Harry's Old Friends Have A Warning For Him

Prince Harry appears to be living his best life in California. He has a wife, two healthy children, and he's no longer living his life as a senior member of the royal family, making him feel a bit more free, if you will. The Duke of Sussex is also on his own financially — his father cut him off from funding in the summer of 2020, according to Vanity Fair — so he's been wheeling and dealing, inking contracts and whatnot, to ensure that he can provide for his family. Aside from Harry and Meghan's lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix, they have also entered into a deal with Random House publishers, according to Page Six.

The first part of that deal will come by way of Harry's very first memoir. The duke announced the book, which is slated for release in late 2022, on the Archewell website on July 19. Since then, the media has been having an absolute field day, questioning what, exactly, Harry is going to write in his memoir, and how, exactly, the royal family feels about the news. And while everyone is busy thinking about how Harry might burn the royal family next, his old college and army friends reportedly have a message for him, according to the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out more.