Did Sarah Ferguson Just Show Her Support For Meghan And Harry?

The royal family was reportedly up in arms after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, but it seems like Sarah Ferguson feels the opposite about the couple.

Prince William wasn't exactly jumping for joy after the interview and didn't have much to say to his brother afterwards, according to Us Weekly. The brothers reportedly only spoke about their late mother Princess Diana's statue, which was unveiled on July 1. "The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn't end well. And yes, they agreed over the statue, but communication between them was sparse and over email and WhatsApp," per the outlet. Prince Charles did not comment directly on the Oprah interview, but he is "deeply hurt" by Harry's "truth bombs," according to the Daily Mail. Charles and Harry's relationship is apparently at its "lowest point ever," which makes things even more complicated.

Despite the boiling tensions in the royal family, is Ferguson really behind Harry and Meghan? Keep reading for more details.