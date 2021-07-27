Will Prince Harry's Memoir Empower Former Staff To Speak Out About How They Were Treated?

Prince Harry has been diligently working on his very first memoir, and is expected to turn in a draft to his publisher in October, according to Vanity Fair. On the inside pages Duke of Sussex is expected to open up about several of his life experiences, from his mother's death back in 1997, to his time in the military, to becoming a father, according to the Archewell website. Since the memoir was announced back on July 19, several media outlets and royal experts have been trying to figure out just how open Harry will be, and have been questioning what he is going to share with the world. Given the fact that Harry has already taken part in a handful of interviews in which he hasn't really held anything back, most people are expecting his book to be a doozy.

While it seems obvious that the royal family would be on edge wondering what Harry will put on paper, the Daily Mail also reported that his old friends have also been curious what types of secrets or personal experiences he will share — and whether or not they will be brought up in any way. According to the report, at least one his old friends suggested that turnabout would be fair play; if the duke reveals any secrets, there's dirt on him that could be shared in return. Now, a new report from the Daily Mail suggests that Harry and Meghan Markle's former staff could speak out because of Harry's memoir. Keep reading for more.