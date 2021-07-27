Will Prince Harry's Memoir Empower Former Staff To Speak Out About How They Were Treated?
Prince Harry has been diligently working on his very first memoir, and is expected to turn in a draft to his publisher in October, according to Vanity Fair. On the inside pages Duke of Sussex is expected to open up about several of his life experiences, from his mother's death back in 1997, to his time in the military, to becoming a father, according to the Archewell website. Since the memoir was announced back on July 19, several media outlets and royal experts have been trying to figure out just how open Harry will be, and have been questioning what he is going to share with the world. Given the fact that Harry has already taken part in a handful of interviews in which he hasn't really held anything back, most people are expecting his book to be a doozy.
While it seems obvious that the royal family would be on edge wondering what Harry will put on paper, the Daily Mail also reported that his old friends have also been curious what types of secrets or personal experiences he will share — and whether or not they will be brought up in any way. According to the report, at least one his old friends suggested that turnabout would be fair play; if the duke reveals any secrets, there's dirt on him that could be shared in return. Now, a new report from the Daily Mail suggests that Harry and Meghan Markle's former staff could speak out because of Harry's memoir. Keep reading for more.
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former staff speak out to set the record straight?
In a piece for the Daily Mail, Dan Wootton suggests that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former staff could choose to speak out about the way they were treated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they may want to set the record straight on the "false narrative" that may be circulated in Harry's book. "Harry and Meghan's former staff members are convinced that this book is being written to settle scores and will likely include a lot of detail about their time within the royal family. Based on the Oprah Winfrey interview, some of these ex-workers simply do not trust that a full and accurate picture will be presented. Conversations have already started about what steps they might be able to take to protect their own reputation and that of the monarchy post-publication," a source told Wootton.
Of course, as Wootton points out, there are confidentiality rules that staff must abide by, but his source suggests that there are ways around them. "There may be a provision given to staff members to respond to any claims that they consider to be inaccurate. Maybe a blind eye could be turned if staff members used friends or family members to correct the record on their behalf," the Daily Mail's source explained.