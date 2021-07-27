Will Britney Spears Make Another Court Appearance In Her Conservator Case?

Britney Spears is making some big moves by way of her attorney. On July 26, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition in court, officially requesting that Britney's father, Jamie Spears, be removed as the conservator of her estate, according to People magazine. The documents indicate that Britney has chosen certified public accountant Jason Rubin to fill the role in Jamie's place, though this move is thought to be temporary. According to TMZ, the plan is to have Jamie removed first before filing to end the conservatorship completely. "This petition is being filed concurrently with a petition for removal of current conservator of the estate, James Spears," the court documents requesting Rubin take on the role read, in part, according to NBC News. The motion was referred to as an "objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance."

NBC News reports that it was made clear in the paperwork that Britney is not waiving her rights to end her conservatorship with this new filing. It seems as though Rosengart is taking things one step at a time, perhaps realizing that the most important thing for Britney at this point is to remove her father from having any control over his daughter — or her finances. A new court date has been set, and Britney's plans for it have been revealed. Read on for more.