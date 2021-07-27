The Strange Place Kanye West Is Living Now

After pushing the release of "Donda," Kanye West has recently decided to move into a temporary residence so he can concentrate on his album. In case you missed it, West was expected to drop his new album, "Donda," on July 22. In order to promote the project, West hosted a listening session at the Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium the evening before release day.

That night, West gave fans a preview of what "Donda" had to offer, including exciting features from Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and longtime collaborator Jay-Z. The latter was particularly surprising since West and Jay hadn't worked together in some years. On the new song, titled "Jail," Jay even hints at a possible follow-up to their collab album, "Watch The Throne." "This might be the return of The Throne," Jay raps in the third verse (via Genius). "Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus."

Despite hosting the listening session, however, West failed on his promise. On July 22, people were excited to finally jam to "Donda," but the album was (and still is) nowhere to be found, spurring countless reactions on social media. "Kanye West will move the release date of Donda to August 6th," internet personality Justin LaBoy tweeted on July 24,adding, "He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything." On July 27, a rep for West confirmed the new release date to Pitchfork. And, judging by West's new residence, it seems that he is currently working hard to deliver "Donda" on time.