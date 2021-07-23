Why Fans Aren't Happy With Kanye West

After hosting an invite-only listening party in Los Angeles for his new album, "Donda," Kanye West recently announced a listening event for July 22. He also promoted the event via an ad in collaboration with Beats By Dre, and starring former Olympian hopeful Sha'Carri Richardson. In the one-minute clip, the athlete can be seen warming up for a race while wearing Beats By Dre's latest headphones, as West's "No Child Left Behind" — from his new album — plays in the background.

"DONDA Livestream Event Thursday at 8PM EST," the video announced towards the end, referencing West's event in Atlanta. The listening session, which took place on Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, saw West unveiling a track in collaboration with Jay-Z, marking their reunion after years apart. According to Jay-Z's engineer DJ Young Guru, the Brooklyn rapper turned in his verse just hours day before the album's scheduled release. "HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm," he tweeted.

And with the album including other exciting features from Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, and Travis Scott, fans were understandably excited to hear it. However, things didn't go as planned... and countless Kanye West fans took to social media to vent their frustrations. Scroll to find out why fans aren't pleased with him.