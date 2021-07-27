Here's What People Want Donald Trump Jr. To Do Next

Donald Trump had a rough presidential term, with several controversial decisions and policies marring his years in the White House. When he was voted out of power, many of his supporters did not accept the mandate. Instead, they rioted at the U.S. Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. Per the New York Times, five people died in the incident.

Trump may have been out of office, but his influence and position in the Republican party have hardly diminished. He has held meetings with other Republicans and even addressed rallies where he echoed his familiar opinions. And while it'll be nothing short of a nightmare for many Americans to see Trump run for president again and win, the truth is that Trump's ideas are still popular with a large section of people, which gives him grounds to exercise his ideologies.

However, a dormant Trump — suspended by most popular social media platforms — means that his online reach has grown limited, providing just space, time, and opportunity for someone else to emerge. Could there be a possible replacement for Trump? Well, many Republican supporters think that the answer could be in his son, Donald Trump Jr. Some people have high expectations of the eldest Trump child, and here's what they want him to do next.