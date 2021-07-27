How Olivia Newton-John Really Feels About Ariana Grande's Grease Cover

Ariana Grande is gearing up to step into the famous judges chair on set of "The Voice" as the new judge for Season 21 of the NBC series. The pop princess is joining Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson to whip into shape the best vocalists they could find.

Shelton shared his excitement of the newest addition to the judges panel, revealing he is most excited for some new and improved competition. "I'm looking for a challenge," said Shelton during a virtual Q&A (via People). "I think Ariana could be a challenge. I'm looking forward to beating her though." Fellow judge Legend took a more praise-worthy approach when welcoming Grande, admitting that "Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today." Legend continued, "She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills."

The Season 21 crew of judges got together to welcome Grande under the "Moonlight," with a campfire sing-a-long. In the promo video for "The Voice," the celebs gathered in the woods and told Grande it was "tradition" for the newest coach to sing the veterans a song.

The Grammy-winning artist wasted no time, jumping under the spotlight and into her rendition of Olivia Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted to You." So how did Newton-John feel about it?