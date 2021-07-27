How Olivia Newton-John Really Feels About Ariana Grande's Grease Cover
Ariana Grande is gearing up to step into the famous judges chair on set of "The Voice" as the new judge for Season 21 of the NBC series. The pop princess is joining Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson to whip into shape the best vocalists they could find.
Shelton shared his excitement of the newest addition to the judges panel, revealing he is most excited for some new and improved competition. "I'm looking for a challenge," said Shelton during a virtual Q&A (via People). "I think Ariana could be a challenge. I'm looking forward to beating her though." Fellow judge Legend took a more praise-worthy approach when welcoming Grande, admitting that "Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today." Legend continued, "She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills."
The Season 21 crew of judges got together to welcome Grande under the "Moonlight," with a campfire sing-a-long. In the promo video for "The Voice," the celebs gathered in the woods and told Grande it was "tradition" for the newest coach to sing the veterans a song.
The Grammy-winning artist wasted no time, jumping under the spotlight and into her rendition of Olivia Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted to You." So how did Newton-John feel about it?
The Grease star approves of Ariana Grande's cover
The single from the 1978 hit movie "Grease" became an iconic song for actor Olivia Newton-John who starred in the film as Sandy Olsson. "Hopelessly Devoted To You" hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving the Newton-John song was a fan favorite.
Over four decades later, Ariana Grande proved once again she has the vocal chops for almost anything, giving fans a small taste of the "Grease" hit in a teaser video for "The Voice." In the promo, Grande is joined by fellow judges John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton as the celebs sing along with some furry friends. Newton-John reacted to the cover on TikTok, sharing the video with the caption, "Wow! Love this rendition of Hopelessly Devoted To You" and a red heart emoji.
Grande is no stranger to covers. The pop artist posted a clip of her and "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane singing "Cinderella" tunes in a karaoke session to her Instagram in 2016. At the time, Grande took to Twitter to share, "Last night I saw Seth Macfarlane sing hits from the 40s with an orchestra! He was fantastic, I love his voice!"