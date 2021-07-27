What Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian

Merging families can be tough, but for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, things seem to be going pretty swimmingly. The too hot for Hollywood couple first went public — and we mean very public — with their relationship in February 2021 after a years-long friendship and being neighbors in the hills of Calabasas led the celebs into a budding romance. Despite some harsh words of encouragement from Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler, the reality star and drummer are slowly meshing their families with ease, developing relationships with each other's kids.

Barker is the father of Landon and Alabama, and even claims Moakler's eldest daughter Atiana De La Hoya as his own. Meanwhile, Kourtney shares three kids of her own with ex Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Both celebs took the obvious route in getting each other's kids to like them... by buying them gifts.

On Penelope Disick's ninth birthday, Barker reportedly bought Kourtney's only daughter a pink drum set, according to Cosmopolitan. On the other hand, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star gifted Barker's daughter Alambama some SKIMS merch, and a crystalized Prada bag. The gifting clearly worked, as a source revealed to InTouch Weekly, "[Barker's] 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney," adding, "[Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style. His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating."

Just months into their relationship, the artist's daughter took to social media, revealing just what she likes to call Kourtney Kardashian.