Who Is Ty Pennington's Fiancee, Kellee Merrell?

Ty Pennington is engaged! The former "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" host and "Trading Spaces" star has officially popped the question to Kellee Merrell. His rep confirmed the exciting news to People and revealed he asked her to marry him while they enjoyed morning coffee together at his Florida home.

The star has famously kept his love life pretty secret and has shied away from putting his romance with Merrell on show, even on his Instagram account, which is a bit of a theme for him. Prior to his engagement, Pennington quietly dated Andrea Bock for around two decades. The two worked together on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" and were even rumored to be engaged (per Reality Titbit), but they never married and don't appear to have publicly addressed their split.

Pennington has been just a little more public about his love for Merrell, though. He revealed their engagement on Instagram on July 28 when he shared a photo of his new fiancée's hand on top of his wearing an engagement ring featuring a stunning teardrop shaped stone surrounded by smaller jewels.

The star captioned the shot by writing, "It's the 'yes' for me..." but continued with his private ways by not tagging Merrell in the caption or on the photo.

So, who exactly is Kellee Merrell? Read on for everything we know about Pennington's new fiancée.