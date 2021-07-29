Is Liam Payne Getting Back Together With His Ex-Fiancee?

Liam Payne is the kind of celebrity who tends to create a buzz whenever something happens in his personal life. One reason for that is the fact that the singer has not exactly found his happily-ever-after yet. ...Or has he?

To get your up-to-date on Payne's romantic life, you should know that he was once in a high-profile relationship with former "X-Factor" judge Cheryl Cole. The two even have a child together, son Bear. However, their relationship was not meant to last and Page Six notes that "shortly after" their split, he was linked to model Maya Henry.

Things seemed to be going pretty darn well for Payne and Henry when they revealed in August 2020 that they were engaged (which, BTW, came along with a $4 million ring for Henry). But, alas, things went south once again and just 10 months after getting engaged, the two called things off. "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," Payne said on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast. "That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else." Although he admitted he felt "better" after breaking up with Henry, that may have changed because now it looks like the two might be back together.