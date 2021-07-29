Is Liam Payne Getting Back Together With His Ex-Fiancee?
Liam Payne is the kind of celebrity who tends to create a buzz whenever something happens in his personal life. One reason for that is the fact that the singer has not exactly found his happily-ever-after yet. ...Or has he?
To get your up-to-date on Payne's romantic life, you should know that he was once in a high-profile relationship with former "X-Factor" judge Cheryl Cole. The two even have a child together, son Bear. However, their relationship was not meant to last and Page Six notes that "shortly after" their split, he was linked to model Maya Henry.
Things seemed to be going pretty darn well for Payne and Henry when they revealed in August 2020 that they were engaged (which, BTW, came along with a $4 million ring for Henry). But, alas, things went south once again and just 10 months after getting engaged, the two called things off. "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," Payne said on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast. "That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else." Although he admitted he felt "better" after breaking up with Henry, that may have changed because now it looks like the two might be back together.
Liam Payne was spotted hanging out with Maya Henry
Liam Payne and his ex, Maya Henry, might be trying to give their relationship a second try. At least that's what some believe after the singer and the model were seen spending time together at "a plush poolside bar in upmarket Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire," according to The Sun. In fact, the two were not just hanging out, they were apparently getting pretty up close and personal with each other.
"They were touching each other all the time. Stroking arms and flirting. I'd say it was heavy petting. He even had his arm around her at one point," a person who witnessed the encounter told The Sun. "They didn't kiss but they were sat right out in the open and it wasn't like they were hiding the fact they were together from what I could see," the source added. They didn't seem to care who saw them. Then they left together."
This comes not long after Payne sparked buzz that he might be interested in getting back together with Henry by "shar[ing] a cryptic message full of relationship wisdom, including holding onto someone 'if you really want to love them,'" according to Bustle. In the Instagram Story, he happened to tag his ex, seemingly suggesting that he was referring to her. Maybe he was also sending her a few private messages that resulted in a romantic reunion? We'll just have to wait and see if this pair publicly confirms that they've made up and are indeed back together.