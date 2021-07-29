The Real Reason Bachelorette Katie Thurston Has A Scar On Her Chest

The newest bachelorette to join "Bachelor" Nation is Katie Thurston. Katie first appeared on Matt James' season, where she immediately caught the attention of both viewers and the leading man when she brought a vibrator to the meet and greet. Her reasoning was that it was basically the equivalent of introducing Matt to her ex after months of quarantine.

Ultimately, Katie didn't win the love of the bachelor, but she did win the hearts of the fans. She wisely positioned herself as Season 25's every woman. She was kind and relatable and had no time for bullying or drama in the house. Although bullying and fighting are part of the draw of a show like "The Bachelor," fans loved Katie's even-handed approach. Katie eventually navigated her way to the top of ABC's list for the next "Bachelorette" star and became the Season 17 bachelorette. With all eyes on her, fans were quick to notice that Katie has a small scar on her chest.

Katie recently opened up about the story behind the scar and an issue close to her heart. Read on to find out more.