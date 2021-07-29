Meghan McCain's Meltdown On The View Has People Furious

Meghan McCain seemingly cannot resist a little controversy. Ever since becoming a host on "The View," she's often taken center stage in some kind of drama between herself and her co-hosts. According to McCain, that's because she's the lone conservative voice on the show, which influenced her decision to leave the show, which she announced in July. "It's not a fun job for me every day, being the sacrificial Republican," she said on an earlier episode, per USA Today. "I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more we got four more weeks," she said on-air upon her announcement.

It wouldn't be "The View," and it wouldn't be McCain, if she didn't stir the pot a little bit before leaving. Most recently, she got into it with Whoopi Goldberg over whether it was appropriate for an embittered fan to confront controversial Fox news host Tucker Carlson while shopping for fishing gear. McCain thought it was abhorrent, Goldberg, not so much. "If you think accosting a public figure while they're shopping for fishing gear with their family on vacation is somehow accomplishing something or changing anyone's hearts or minds – you're a hypocrite and have totally lost the plot," McCain then wrote on Twitter.

Just days later, McCain is at the center of yet another controversy for voicing some less-than-popular opinions about the coronavirus pandemic. Read on to find out what she had to say.