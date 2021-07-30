Are William And Kate Worried About Prince George's Future?

Prince George turned eight on July 22. His mother, Kate Middleton, posted a portrait of him on Instagram to commemorate the milestone. Every year the Duchess of Cambridge takes a pic of her children on their birthday and shares it with the world. The third-in-line to the throne apparently had a "wonderful" time, per Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that the prince especially enjoyed his day because "there's no school at the moment."

Apparently, his parents also turned on the spoils and "surprised George with a football cake," per the outlet. Of course, no birthday is complete without some gifts and George "received lots of lovely presents — a nature explorer set and a cool watch!" His siblings got in on the action as they "made their own adorable birthday cards for their brother." George's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, also made his day special. The source revealed, "The queen Zoomed Prince George to wish him a happy birthday. She sent him a lovely gift as a surprise."

However, just like most parents, Kate and Prince William also have moments of quiet introspection when it comes to their son. Of course, their burden is exacerbated by the fact that one day George will be the King of England. Read on to find out why William and Kate worry for their son's sake.