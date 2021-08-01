The Real Reason Britney Spears Fans Are Concerned About Her Topless Photos

Britney Spears' Instagram activity has been questioned by her fans once again. For the past several months, fans of the pop star have been curious about her social media posts, many wondering if she is in charge of her own accounts. And despite the fact that her social media manager confirmed that Spears has access to her own Instagram, according to Vanity Fair, there is still a great deal of confusion — and concern — amongst Spears' most loyal followers.

Back on June 23, Spears, who has been under a conservatorship since 2008, spoke in open court for the first time, telling the judge overseeing her case that her father, her management team, and even her doctors, have abused her over the years, according to CNN. Spears made another court appearance on July 14, and was granted the right to hire her own lawyer. Since those two appearances, her social media activity has changed a bit. She has opened up a bit more about what she's going through — and she's even posted some topless photos and videos, which she has never done before. To date, Spears has uploaded four separate topless posts — and fans are concerned. Keep reading to find out the reason why.