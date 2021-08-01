The Tragic Death Of General Hospital Star Jay Pickett

Soap opera actor Jay Pickett suddenly died while shooting his new film in Idaho on July 30. Pickett, famously known for his role as Detective David Harper on "General Hospital" and Frank Scanlon on its spinoff, "Port Charles," was on location for his new Western drama, "Treasure Valley," when he "died while sitting on a horse." Director Travis Miller confirmed the "shocking tragedy" on the film's official Facebook page. "Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene," he wrote. Miller explained that while there's "no official explanation" for his death, "it appears to have been a heart attack." The father-of-three was just 60 years old, per Deadline. "Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy," Miller continued.

Fans, friends, and colleagues commented on the post, expressing their "shock" and condolences for the soap star and his family. One person wrote that he was the "nicest guy," while another said they were "glad to have met him." Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding his death, someone else said he "died doing what he loved, acting and riding horseback." A close friend of his, actor Jim Heffel, echoed similar sentiments during his emotional post.