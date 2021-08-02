Which One Of Beyonce's Music Videos Was Just Named The Best Of All Time?

With a career spanning more than two decades, it's safe to say that Beyoncé has made her mark in the music industry. The Houston, Texas-born singer first rose to fame as the lead singer of the '90s R&B girl group Destiny's Child and has since had the public falling crazy in love with her as a solo artist.

Throughout Beyoncé's musical journey, she has been honored with many accolades. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, it was announced that the "If I Were A Boy" chart-topper had become the most awarded act in history with 28 wins, per People. As noted by Capital Xtra, Beyoncé also has the most Grammys won in a single night by a female artist. In 2014, Beyonce's husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter presented the superstar with the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

With that being said, Queen Bey has yet another accolade to be proud of. Keep reading to find out more.