The Truth About McKayla Maroney's Injuries During The 2012 Olympics

The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

McKayla Maroney is most well-known for her role as part of the Fierce Five at the 2012 London Olympics. As fans remember, she was part of Team USA with Gabby Douglas, Jordyn Wieber, Kyla Ross, and Aly Raisman — and while we have some fond memories of those Olympic Games, for Maroney, it was anything but. Though the Olympian came home with a team gold medal and a silver medal for vault at the Games, she perhaps became most well-known for the "not impressed" face that she made, even posing for a photo with Barack Obama while wearing the same look on her face.

"I remember doing the face for literally two seconds," she said in an interview with Inside Gymnastics Magazine. "Like, if you watch the video, it's two seconds. And I remember thinking, did I just make a face? Because it's natural. I do it all the time. I have pictures of me when I'm little doing it. I have it on my Mac computer when I'm like 13." She added that her friends were used to seeing her do that face, but the world wasn't, and so she became one of the hottest memes of 2012. We couldn't go anywhere on the internet without seeing a spoof of Maroney.

The iconic face proved to be one of the most light-hearted parts of her Olympics stint. But on August 1, 2021, Maroney got candid about some of the most challenging and disturbing moments at the 2012 Olympics.