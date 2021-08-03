What We Know About Iggy Azalea's Last Album Before Her Hiatus

For the majority of the last decade, Iggy Azalea has been busy making a name for herself on the music scene. Her inescapable worldwide smash with British singer Charli XCX remained at the No. 1 spot on the US Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks in 2014 and, according to Billboard, held the title for the biggest female rap hit in history in 2017.

As of this writing, Azalea has released two studio albums — "The New Classic" and "In My Defense" — and is gearing up for the release of her third, "End of an Era." While fans anticipate the new record, the "Change Your Life" hitmaker shocked fans by stating on Twitter that this will be her last album for a while. "'End of an Era' is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music," the Grammy-nominated rapper wrote, adding, "I'm excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future."

During a recent Twitter update, Azalea has informed fans of more information about "End of an Era." Keep reading to find out what.