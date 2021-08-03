How Katie Thurston Really Feels About Her Relationship With Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes had a connection right away — she invited him to stay on the show after he appeared later in the season — but after seeing all that Canadian life had to offer and meeting Blake's family, Katie still had some concerns. "He's very close with his family," Katie said during the August 2021 episode, per Entertainment Tonight. "If they didn't support our relationship, I don't know how Blake would handle that."

Blake's mom seemed to take to Katie right away. His sister, however, was more skeptical. This is Blake's third go-around on the Bachelorette and his sister wanted to know what made Katie different than the other girls. "I feel it way more today than I did last week. No one's aligned with me like she has. Ever," Blake assured her. Blake's sister, Taylor, pressed him as to why he hadn't said "I love you" yet. Maybe he's proceeding with caution because of getting burned on national television not once but twice already. "That word is going to be used, it's a matter of when," Blake insisted. "I feel it, but it needs to come naturally. When I know, I know, and this is the most I've ever known."

That's all well and good, but what about Katie? Like Blake, Katie is cool with taking things slow. "Blake is not yet in love with me," Katie said during an interview. "We think we could get there," she added hopefully.