The Jason Momoa Interview Controversy Explained

For the rest of the interview, Jason Momoa seemed to shut down a bit. When asked if he could articulate his "vision for the whole totality of 'Aquaman,'" Momoa replied, "No." Oof. When the interviewer then asked if he had any fond memories of "Baywatch: Hawaii," Momoa said, "Not really for you. Or for the world." Momoa was then asked about his process of learning about big pharma for "Sweet Girl," and Momoa said, "I don't really want to talk about big pharma right now."

In a bit of a stalemate, the interview ended, but not without Momoa giving the interviewer a piece of his mind. "I wanted to bring something up that left a bad taste in my mouth," he said. "When you brought up 'Game of Thrones,' you brought up stuff about what's happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that. It just feels icky — putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that."

He continued, "We're not really allowed to do anything. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don't get to come in and be like, 'I'm not going do that because this isn't kosher right now and not right in the political climate.' That never happens. So it's a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that."