Martin Shkreli Is In Hot Water Again. Here's Why

The media-dubbed "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli became an unexpected headline act during the (still-ongoing) coronavirus pandemic in 2020. It turns out that his conviction in 2017 for the go-to crime for any high-profile fraudster — a Ponzi scheme, of course — might have set a precedent for what could unfold in 2021.

For the uninitiated, here's a primer: Shkreli's 2020 highlights included proposing a three-month furlough during the early phases of COVID-19 in order to help develop a vaccine, followed by a bombshell revelation of his years-long romantic relationship with former Bloomberg journalist Christie Smythe. (Unfortunately for Smythe, this ended in a way not even the most learned of Shkreli experts could have expected.) But according to recent reports from law-centric publication Law and Crime, it appears Shkreli's next round of media coverage will go back to what put him behind bars in the first place: his fraudulent misdeeds.

As the aforementioned Law and Crime reported on May 18, the Federal Trade Commission has accused Shkreli of misdeeds that could feasibly cast even a longer shadow, not only on his already ramshackle reputation but on his future prospects after he finishes out his seven-year sentence in 2023 (if all goes well, that is). So what's the story about Shkreli's latest bout of legal trouble? Keep on reading to find out.