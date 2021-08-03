What To Know About Queen Elizabeth's Grandnephew Arthur

If you keep up with royal news, then you're already well aware that the last year has been a hectic and even unhappy one for the royal family. The tension that had long been rumored to be brewing behind the scenes between Prince William and Prince Harry spilled out into the public in a very un-royal way.

After openly distancing themselves from their family, Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for a jaw-dropping interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan alleged that royal officials were racist. Meghan and Harry also claimed that when Meghan began to experience suicidal ideation, the royal family refused to allow her to check into an inpatient facility for fear that it would reflect poorly on the institution. Queen Elizabeth's husband and William and Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, died a few months later. Harry returned to the U.K. (without Meghan) for a very tense reunion. As we said, things have felt heavy recently.

Now for some good news; while Will and Harry might be spoken for and very much tied down, there's another royal family member who's been catching people's eye of late. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the queen's grandnephew Arthur.