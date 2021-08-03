Meghan McCain Fires Back At Mary Trump's Dig. Here's What She Said

Meghan McCain wasted no time taking a swipe back at Mary Trump following some drama on the Aug. 2 episode of "The View." Mary was on the show to speak about her uncle Donald Trump and what's happening with the Republican party. When Mary noticed McCain's absence, she essentially called her out and said, "It's a shame that your colleague didn't have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me, but I appreciate that you're all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that's wrong in 21st-century America."

McCain clearly wasn't having it, as she tweeted, "There is no "good" Trump family member to me. Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the f**k alone." Mary responded to her tweet, writing, "I have plenty of respect for Meghan's parents. It's too bad she can't take responsibility for her own actions. That's the problem with entitlement—it's dangerous. And so is our failure to hold powerful people accountable." She also included a link to her new book, "The Reckoning."

Of course, this isn't the first time McCain has spoken out against the Trump family — keep reading for more details.