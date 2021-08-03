Simone Biles Reveals Family Tragedy After Stunning Return

Simone Biles, the absolute GOAT of women's gymnastics, just closed out her second Olympics with a bronze medal on the balance beam. The Tokyo Olympics might not have turned out the way she thought it would, but she sure taught the world a lesson about putting your mental health needs before a competition and medals. As Biles explained in an interview, per the New York Post, "My mental and physical health is above all medals that I could ever win."

She also brought up an important discussion on the "twisties" — which is when gymnasts lose control of their bodies and get lost in the air. The phenomenon is not only jarring to the gymnast, but it can also lead to catastrophic injury, according to Live Science. Biles, who struggled with the twisties at points during the Olympics, proved how strong of an athlete she is by landing without injuring herself.

Now that the Olympics are over, Biles can turn her attention to her family, which is important as they have experienced a tragedy. Keep reading to find out what happened.