Danielle Colby Breaks Her Silence On Frank Fritz And Mike Wolfe
Danielle Colby has picked a side in the "American Pickers" feud between Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe. As fans will note, there has been a feud brewing between Frank and Mike, after the former accused the latter of being inconsiderate and trying to have him replaced as co-host on the treasure-hunting show on the History channel. During an interview with The U.S. Sun in July, Frank claimed he hadn't spoken to Mike in two years and accused him of abandoning him amid his back struggles. "He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing," Frank said, claiming that "American Pickers" "is tilted towards him 1,000 percent." The pair, alongside Danielle, have co-hosted since 2009, but Mike has confirmed that Frank will no longer be a part of the show moving forward.
"The journey that Frank, [Danielle Colby] and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding," Mike said in a statement on July 21 (via TMZ). "I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey." Now, Danielle has also broken her silence on Frank's departure and she had plenty to say.
Danielle Colby hopes Frank Fritz gets help for his issues
A little less than two weeks after Mike Wolfe confirmed that Frank Fritz won't be returning to "American Pickers," Danielle Colby has also spoken out about Frank's departure. In a lengthy Instagram post published on August 2, the show's shop manager expressed dismay over Frank's departure and his personal issues.
"I'm truly saddened for the loss of Frank on the show," she wrote, alongside a picture of her and Mike. "I'm incredibly sad for his struggles. I have personally watched everything over the last decade. I have many thoughts but won't speak them as they are only my my thoughts, not gospel. I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others."
Danielle then said Frank "caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch," and hopes that he "receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell." She also took the chance to stand behind Mike and called him her "best friend" and "big brother."
"The only reason I'm speaking to this right now is because everybody is speculating on my words and my words are being taken out of context in tabloid rags because they can't interview me because I will not interview with a tabloid rag," she explained, before concluding, "I hope everybody continues to love each other even through the hard s***."