Danielle Colby Breaks Her Silence On Frank Fritz And Mike Wolfe

A little less than two weeks after Mike Wolfe confirmed that Frank Fritz won't be returning to "American Pickers," Danielle Colby has also spoken out about Frank's departure. In a lengthy Instagram post published on August 2, the show's shop manager expressed dismay over Frank's departure and his personal issues.

"I'm truly saddened for the loss of Frank on the show," she wrote, alongside a picture of her and Mike. "I'm incredibly sad for his struggles. I have personally watched everything over the last decade. I have many thoughts but won't speak them as they are only my my thoughts, not gospel. I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others."

Danielle then said Frank "caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch," and hopes that he "receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell." She also took the chance to stand behind Mike and called him her "best friend" and "big brother."

"The only reason I'm speaking to this right now is because everybody is speculating on my words and my words are being taken out of context in tabloid rags because they can't interview me because I will not interview with a tabloid rag," she explained, before concluding, "I hope everybody continues to love each other even through the hard s***."