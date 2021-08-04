Experts Reveal What May Be In Store For Meghan Markle's Year Ahead

It's no secret that Meghan Markle is dedicated to the work that she chooses to do, but psychic Nicolas Aujula suggests that it's time for the Duchess of Sussex to relax a bit, and allow things to fall into place. "Born in the sign of Leo, Meghan is warm hearted, commanding and uber confident who definitely wears the trousers in her marriage. She is very good at making things happen and will take no for an answer. She needs to learn to slow down more as she approaches 40, to not feel like she has to always be in the driving seat. She has a lot of orange hues around her aura, it's a very creative and fertile [color]," he told the Daily Mail.

Aujula goes on to say that Meghan is very independent, adding that "she doesn't follow rules and will always command her own life," according to the Daily Mail. He predicts good things for Meghan as she continues to navigate this new life that she has chosen for herself — and for her family. "She will continue grow into popularity in [the] U.S., she will eclipse Hollywood royalty to make her own place in history... The world of politics will open up for her in coming years," he adds.

When it comes to the rift between Meghan and the royal family, Aujula predicts that things with Prince William and Kate Middleton will improve, but "there will always be a frosty relationship with Prince Charles."