Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle's Future May Be Within Politics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fairly swiftly exited royal life as they knew it in search of a life that was more private and free. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of the UK in early 2020, and eventually purchased a sprawling mansion in Montecito, a community that is filled with wealthy people, including Oprah Winfrey, according to Insider. From there, the two have been able to make their own decisions for themselves and for their children, and have chosen when to make appearances and when to sit things out. With the ball completely in their court, some wonder what will end up becoming of Meghan and Harry down the road.

As Harry relishes in his new book deal which will see him releasing his first memoir in late 2022, according to Archewell, it seems that there could be more in the life plans coming down the pike. While those plans could entail additional books, another docuseries, or more charity work, at least one royal expert is wondering if it could mean a jump into politics for the duchess. Although she hasn't shown a strong desire to head to Washington, many feel that she is a natural leader and a person who wants to help do things for the greater good — and that could really take her places. Keep reading to find out what a royal expert has to say about Meghan's potential future in politics.