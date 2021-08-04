What We Know About Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett's New Duets Album

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are working together once again, which should come as no surprise after they enjoyed so much success on their first outing. In 2014, the iconic duo released their first duets album, "Cheek To Cheek," which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. If that wasn't enough, the music superstars also took home a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Album at the 57th annual ceremony.

Gaga and Bennett have remained friends over the years and have always spoken highly of one another. During a joint interview with Parade in 2014, Gaga expressed that Bennett saved her life. "I tell Tony every day that he saved my life," the "Born This Way" hitmaker said. She explained that Bennett came into her life when she was considering leaving music. "I'm not going to say any names, but people get irrational when it comes to ­money — with how they treat you, with what they expect from you," she revealed. "But if you help an artist, it doesn't give you the right, once the artist is big, to take advantage of them. ... I was so sad. I couldn't sleep. I felt dead. And then I spent a lot of time with Tony. He wanted nothing but my friendship and my voice," she continued, tearing up. Within the same interview, Bennett praised Gaga claiming "she's up there with Ella Fitzgerald, who was the greatest singer in the world."

Now, their second album is significant for a different reason.