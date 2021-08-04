The Sad Truth About Eboni K. Williams' Father

Eboni K. Williams made history as the first Black cast member on "The Real Housewives of New York City," but that's not the only reason why she's making headlines this season. Viewers have seen her try to learn more about her real father, a departure from the cast's usual antics.

Eboni has discussed her long-lost sister on the show and reportedly told cast member Sonja Morgan on the July 27 episode that she "might have a long-lost sister stemming from her father," according to Reality Tea. Eboni did receive a call from this so-called sister, who she called "stunning." The conversation between the two women did not appear far-fetched, as they discussed that they really had no relationship with their father, calling it "awkward" before he died. They were not too affected by his death, but it could explain their feelings of abandonment and issues they still have with trust.

Now, RHONY watchers got even more details about Eboni's journey to learn more about her father. Keep reading for more details.