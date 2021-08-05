Why A Royal Expert Just Accused Meghan Markle Of Mocking The Queen

Meghan Markle turned 40 years old on August 4 and marked the occasion by posting a celebratory video on Archewell — her and Prince Harry's production company — in which she introduced the 40x40 initiative with Melissa McCarthy. In the video, Meghan revealed that she asked 40 of her friends to join her on her new philanthropic effort, which aims to help women rejoin the workforce after the coronavirus pandemic left millions without jobs throughout the past year.

"Because I'm turning 40, I'm asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce. Over two million women in the U.S. alone, and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID," Meghan told Melissa in the light-hearted video. "And I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service, we can create a ripple effect."

While a lot of people praised Meghan on social media for celebrating and uplifting others on her birthday, one royal expert was not happy with her video and accused her of mocking Queen Elizabeth II. Find out what the royal expert has said below.