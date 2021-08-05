The Tragic Death Of Wrestler Bobby Eaton

Bobby Eaton, former professional wrestler and an icon in the industry, died at 62 years old on August 5, People reported. Eaton leaves behind three children, Dustin, Dylan, and Taryn, whom he shared with his late wife, Donna, who died on June 26 at the age of 57.

Eaton's sister, Debbie, took to Facebook to release a message, writing, "I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. ... Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him." The statement did not confirm the cause of death, however, eWrestlingNews.com reported in July that he had been hospitalized due to "multiple broken fingers and a banged-up hip" which were the result of "a bad fall."

In light of Eaton's death, those who knew him have been posting tributes to the man who was a beloved figure in the world of wrestling.