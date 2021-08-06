What's Really Going On With Jessie J And Nicki Minaj?

It's safe to say some of the best songs have come in the form of a collaboration between multiple artists. After all, who doesn't love when two of their favorite singers come together to make music? Songs like "Old Town Road," "WAP," "Blurred Lines," and Drake and Rihanna's "Work" are among the most successful of the past decade, as is Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Jessie J's 2014 hit "Bang Bang," which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 3.

Now, years later, Jessie J has opened up about the track and how she felt about working with the two superstars. She told Glamour in a new interview that she "literally felt like [she'd] won a competition." The British singer added, "I'll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, 'How the f**k did I land this?'"

Jessie J also said "'Bang Bang' would have never done what it did" without Grande and Minaj and that she's grateful to have had "the experience of girl power." She continued, "Since 'Moulin Rouge', there hasn't really been a big female song that's come that's really impacted like that." However, one of her comments about the track prompted Minaj to chime in with a fact check. Scroll ahead to read about what happened.