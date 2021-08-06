What's Really Going On With Jessie J And Nicki Minaj?
It's safe to say some of the best songs have come in the form of a collaboration between multiple artists. After all, who doesn't love when two of their favorite singers come together to make music? Songs like "Old Town Road," "WAP," "Blurred Lines," and Drake and Rihanna's "Work" are among the most successful of the past decade, as is Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Jessie J's 2014 hit "Bang Bang," which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 3.
Now, years later, Jessie J has opened up about the track and how she felt about working with the two superstars. She told Glamour in a new interview that she "literally felt like [she'd] won a competition." The British singer added, "I'll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, 'How the f**k did I land this?'"
Jessie J also said "'Bang Bang' would have never done what it did" without Grande and Minaj and that she's grateful to have had "the experience of girl power." She continued, "Since 'Moulin Rouge', there hasn't really been a big female song that's come that's really impacted like that." However, one of her comments about the track prompted Minaj to chime in with a fact check. Scroll ahead to read about what happened.
Nicki Minaj called out Jessie J's 'Bang Bang' claims
During her interview, Jessie J explained how "Bang Bang" came to be. "Max Martin wrote 'Bang Bang,' and Ariana [Grande] had been played it, I'd been played it, and we both loved it," she recalled. "We just said, 'Why don't we both do it?' So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, 'I've got to jump on this.' We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it."
As it turns out, Nicki Minaj has a different memory about how it all played out and called out the singer's claims via Twitter. She wrote, "Babe @JessieJ I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?" Minaj said this assumption was made "by another artist recently as well," adding, "Yall gotta stop Love U." Clearly, the two have a bit of a different memory of their experience.