What We Know About Nicole Scherzinger's New Acting Job

While most know Nicole Scherzinger as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, she pursued an acting career before joining the girl group. As noted on her IMDb page, the "When I Grow Up" chart-topper appeared in episodes of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "My Wife and Kids," and "Half & Half" in the early 2000s.

After making her mark on the music scene, Scherzinger has returned to acting and showcased her versatility as an entertainer. In 2012, she made an appearance in "Men In Black 3" and played the voice of Sina in Disney's very successful "Moana" in 2016. During a 2016 interview with Mommy Musings, the "Masked Singer" judge explained why she was adamant about being a part of the big-screen movie. "I didn't want to be a part of the project — I felt I had to be a part of the project," she explained, adding, "And that's because I'm from Hawaiian descent, and I knew the movie was going to be about the Polynesian people. Plus, I didn't want to go back home and hear from family, how come you're not in Moana?"

