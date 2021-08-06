Britney Spears' Father Fires Back In Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears has been battling her father, Jamie Spears, since early 2020, wanting him removed as her conservator — for good. In recent months, Britney has made two virtual court appearances — one on June 23 and another on July 14 — in which she has told Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny that she has been mistreated and abused in her conservatorship, by her father, her family, and her management team, according to CNN. While the judge may have ruled in Jamie's favor in the past, Britney's testimonies may have caused a shift in thinking — and some things have started to go her way.

For example, during Britney's July 14 conservatorship hearing, the judge granted her permission to hire her own attorney, according to The New York Times. Previously, Britney had been represented by a court-appointed attorney, but he resigned after Britney's June 23 court appearance. The pop star has since hired Mathew Rosengart — and he has already filed a petition seeking to remove Jamie as conservator of Britney's estate, according to NBC News.

On August 5, TMZ reported that Rosengart asked the judge to move the next hearing up from September to August because his client has been suffering with her dad in charge. In that filing, Rosengart quoted Jodi Montgomery, the temporary conservator of Britney's person. Montgomery said that removing Jamie was "critical to [Britney's] emotional health and well-being." And now Jamie has fired back. Read on for more.