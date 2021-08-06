Britney Spears' Father Fires Back In Conservatorship Case
Britney Spears has been battling her father, Jamie Spears, since early 2020, wanting him removed as her conservator — for good. In recent months, Britney has made two virtual court appearances — one on June 23 and another on July 14 — in which she has told Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny that she has been mistreated and abused in her conservatorship, by her father, her family, and her management team, according to CNN. While the judge may have ruled in Jamie's favor in the past, Britney's testimonies may have caused a shift in thinking — and some things have started to go her way.
For example, during Britney's July 14 conservatorship hearing, the judge granted her permission to hire her own attorney, according to The New York Times. Previously, Britney had been represented by a court-appointed attorney, but he resigned after Britney's June 23 court appearance. The pop star has since hired Mathew Rosengart — and he has already filed a petition seeking to remove Jamie as conservator of Britney's estate, according to NBC News.
On August 5, TMZ reported that Rosengart asked the judge to move the next hearing up from September to August because his client has been suffering with her dad in charge. In that filing, Rosengart quoted Jodi Montgomery, the temporary conservator of Britney's person. Montgomery said that removing Jamie was "critical to [Britney's] emotional health and well-being." And now Jamie has fired back. Read on for more.
Jamie Spears claims Jodi Montgomery suggested a 5150 hold for Britney in July
According to People magazine, Jamie Spears has filed new paperwork in court — and he's made a bold claim. In the court documents obtained by People, Jamie said that Jodi Montgomery suggested a 5150 hold for Britney Spears as recently as July 2021 because the entertainer wasn't "listening to the recommendations of her medical team." Montgomery allegedly told Jamie that Britney "was not timely or properly taking her medications" and that she "refused to even see some of her doctors," according to People. "Ms. Montgomery said she was very worried about the direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help to address these issues...On July 13, 2021, I received an email from Ms. Montgomery in which she acknowledged our call but back-tracked on most of the details she shared with me and discounted the need for a 5150," the court documents continued, according to People.
Britney's camp has not responded to this filing at the time of this writing, and Judge Brenda Penny has not ruled on whether or not to move Britney's next hearing to August.