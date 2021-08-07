What Meghan Markle Received From Her Father On Her 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, 2021. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have spent the day quietly, at home with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, according to Harper's Bazaar. To kick off the next decade of her life, Meghan launched a new initiative by way of the Archewell website. Said new initiative, called 40x40, saw Meghan asking 40 of her closest gal pals to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman who was getting back into the work force after losing her job during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is believed that Meghan received plenty of love from her family and friends on her birthday. In addition, she received well-wishes from her in-laws; many of Harry's family members, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, posted messages on Instagram in honor of Meghan's special day, according to Cosmopolitan. There is one person in particular, however, who actually sent Meghan a gift — but she allegedly didn't respond to it in any way. That person? Was Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle. Keep reading to find out what he sent to Meghan's home in Montecito.